Cats win 1st game of the year

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - With Kroger Field back at full capacity, the Kentucky Wildcats started the 2021 season with a 45-10 win over UL Monroe.

Penn State transfer Will Levis threw for career highs of 367 yards and four touchdowns in his Kentucky debut, including two to fellow transfer Wan’Dale Robinson, and the Wildcats overcame an early hole to blow out ULM in their season opener.

The Wildcats shrugged off a 7-0 deficit after a turnover to overwhelm the rebuilding Warhawks.

Unveiling a new pro set offense with Levis behind center, Kentucky piled up 341 of its 554 yards by halftime. Robinson and Josh Ali each caught five passes for 125 and 136 yards receiving, respectively.

Kentucky returns to Kroger Field for week two against Missouri. That game scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

