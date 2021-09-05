First Warning Forecast | Decent weather for much of this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following Sunday’s rain, dry weather returns for a majority of the week ahead. The only exceptions are Wednesday and Sunday when merely scattered showers are possible. Otherwise, sunshine dominates, with temperatures staying at or even slightly below seasonable.

Patchy rain continues Sunday evening but steadily shifts south through midnight. Temperatures fall slightly to the mid 60s during this time period.

Overnight, the last of the showers fades away. Areas of dense fog settle in as low temperatures fall to the mid 50s in Ohio and near 60 degrees elsewhere.

Labor Day on Monday starts with clouds and areas of fog. Sunshine returns by the afternoon as high temperatures rise to the low 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid 80s.

Scattered showers are possible on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures stay near 80 degrees.

Decent sunshine comes back on Thursday and Friday with morning lows in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday stays sunny and dry with high temperatures reaching the low 80s.

Scattered showers are possible again on Sunday under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

