Herd ties Chanticleers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Back at Hoops Family for the 2021 home-opener, the 7th-ranked Marshall men’s soccer team played to a 3-3 draw against (RV) Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

The Thundering Herd is now 1-1-1 while the Chanticleers move to 0-1-2.

“Just disappointed that we gave up two quality points today in the standings,” Herd head coach Chris Grassie said. “I feel like sometimes we are just going through the motions. Disappointed for the crowd, because we had a great crowd and they were really into it and we couldn’t pull out the win for them. We need to be better.”

Senior Vinicius Fernandes scored his third goal of the season and 11th of his career. In just the third match of the year, Fernandes has tied his career-high for goals in a season. He netted three as a freshman in 2018 and again this past spring. Freshman Paulo Lino scored his second goal of the season and senior Noah Raphael recorded his first goal of the year.

Marshall got the scoring started in the 14th minute when Fernandes took a pass from Dias and sent it home. However, Coastal Carolina scored the next two goals to take a 2-1 lead in the 32nd minute. The Herd responded quickly on a free kick. Senior Jan-Erik Leinhos fired a blast from about 25 yards away that fifth-year senior Pedro Dolabella gave a quick flick and found Lino coming from the far side for the tap in.

The teams went in at the half tied at 2-2. Marshall maintained possession for most of the first half at 66-percent.

The two teams, playing for the first time as Conference USA opponents with Coastal Carolina joining the league this year, continued to battle through the second half. In the 74th minute, junior Alex Adjetey made a great cross to the right side that Raphael headed in for the go-ahead score. The Chanticleers went back on the attack and found the back of the net in the 78th minute to tie the match back up at 3-3.

The match became very physical late as the two teams fought through the end of regulation.

Marshall had the only shot of the first overtime period as Raphael fired a shot from long range that was blocked by a Coastal defender. In the second extra period, redshirt junior Milo Yosef took a shot not even one minute into the frame that was saved. Junior Max Schneider had a shot attempt blocked in the 103rd minute.

The Herd and the Chanticleers kept up the physical play through the final whistle, ending with the draw.

Marshall heads back out on the road for its next two contests. The Herd faces East Tennessee State on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and then a trip to Bowling Green on Saturday, Sept. 11.

