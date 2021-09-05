Kentucky State Police investigate stabbing

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police Post 14 says they were notified earlier Saturday of a patient at St. Clair Medical Center who had been assaulted with a knife.

Further investigation, led them to determine the victim was stabbed outside of a residence in the Soldier community of Carter County.

Detective David Boarman responded to the hospital, and obtained statements from witnesses. According to police, 34-year-old Kevin Skaggs stabbed 37-year-old Brock Porter after he tried to intervene in an altercation between Skaggs and a third party.

Porter was airlifted to University of Kentucky hospital with life threatening injuries.

Skaggs was later apprehended in Olive Hill, where he acknowledged he had stabbed Brock, but claimed it was in self defense.

Police found Skaggs in possession of the knife he had used, as well as suspected heroine. He was lodged in the Carter County Jail and charged with first-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear.

The case remains under investigation by Det. Boarman.

