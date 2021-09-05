Advertisement

One dead, one hospitalized after Rowan County UTV crash

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a side-by-side crashed in Morehead.

According to the Rowan County Coroner, the crash was reported around 11 p.m Saturday on Kentucky 174 west of the Old Haldeman School.

The Coroner said a 39-year-old man had been driving a razor-style UTV when it left the road. He was thrown from the vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died. His identity has not been released.

A woman riding in the vehicle with him was also taken to the hospital. She is in a trauma center as of now.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

ROWAN COUNTY AUTHORITIES WORKING A FATAL SIDE-BY-SIDE CRASH. Rowan County 911 received a call at 11:02 pm Saturday...

Posted by Rowan County Coroner's Office on Sunday, September 5, 2021
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are confirmed dead in a two-vehicle accident in Clendenin, West Virginia.
2 men dead in motorcycle-pickup truck crash
Relatives of the victims say the convicted man getting a weekend out of jail feels like an...
Man charged in deadly crash released from jail for weekend; family of victims protests
West Virginia State Police troopers are looking for a missing mother and daughter.
Mother and daughter reported missing
Firefighters say they could see the smoke burning for miles.
Barn fire Saturday kills five goats
Court officials say former New Haven City payroll administrator Jessica Greene admitted to...
Former city employee pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $25,000

Latest News

Car flips over after going into embankment
Car flips over after going into embankment
Two injured in crash with dump truck
Two injured in crash with dump truck
HERD BEATS NAVY
Skaggs was later apprehended in Olive Hill, where he acknowledged he had stabbed Brock, but...
Kentucky State Police investigate stabbing