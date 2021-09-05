Advertisement

One dead in overnight shooting

A business owner in Huntington spent the day cleaning up after an overnight shooting.
A business owner in Huntington spent the day cleaning up after an overnight shooting.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is dead after a shooting in Huntington early Sunday morning.

According to police, a 58-year-old man crashed their vehicle into a business along 7th Avenue when he was found to be unresponsive by first responders with a gunshot wound.

Police responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Sunday

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The business owner tells WSAZ he spent the day cleaning up the damage.

A business owner was left to clean-up after an overnight shooting.
A business owner was left to clean-up after an overnight shooting.(wsaz)

The incident remains under investigation.

Huntington Police say anyone with any information should call the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (304) 696-4420 or the anonymous tip line at (304) 696-4444.

Keep checking back for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are confirmed dead in a two-vehicle accident in Clendenin, West Virginia.
2 men dead in motorcycle-pickup truck crash
Relatives of the victims say the convicted man getting a weekend out of jail feels like an...
Man charged in deadly crash released from jail for weekend; family of victims protests
West Virginia State Police troopers are looking for a missing mother and daughter.
Mother and daughter reported missing
Firefighters say they could see the smoke burning for miles.
Barn fire Saturday kills five goats
Skaggs was later apprehended in Olive Hill, where he acknowledged he had stabbed Brock, but...
Kentucky State Police investigate stabbing

Latest News

J.W. Scott Center Reunion held this weekend
J.W. Scott Center Reunion held this weekend
Ashland Elks hosts fundraiser for children battling cancer
Ashland Elks hosts fundraiser for children battling cancer
Gov. Andy Beshear calls special session for Ky. General Assembly on COVID-19
Gov. Andy Beshear calls special session for Ky. General Assembly on COVID-19
File image
One dead, one hospitalized after Rowan County UTV crash