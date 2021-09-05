One dead in overnight shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is dead after a shooting in Huntington early Sunday morning.
According to police, a 58-year-old man crashed their vehicle into a business along 7th Avenue when he was found to be unresponsive by first responders with a gunshot wound.
Police responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Sunday
The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
The business owner tells WSAZ he spent the day cleaning up the damage.
The incident remains under investigation.
Huntington Police say anyone with any information should call the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (304) 696-4420 or the anonymous tip line at (304) 696-4444.
