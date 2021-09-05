One dead in overnight shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is dead after a shooting in Huntington early Sunday morning.

According to police, a 58-year-old man crashed their vehicle into a business along 7th Avenue when he was found to be unresponsive by first responders with a gunshot wound.

Police responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Sunday

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The business owner tells WSAZ he spent the day cleaning up the damage.

A business owner was left to clean-up after an overnight shooting. (wsaz)

The incident remains under investigation.

Huntington Police say anyone with any information should call the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (304) 696-4420 or the anonymous tip line at (304) 696-4444.

