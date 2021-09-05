WVU falls to Maryland 30-24 in first game of the season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDTV) - WVU traveled to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins for the first game of the 2021 season.

The Terrapins were the first to strike, getting three points on the board. WVU quickly responded, grabbing a Leddie Brown touchdown in their first drive of the game.

Maryland looked for the comeback after that, putting themselves up again 10-7 with a score from Dontay Demus Jr. The Terrapins snagged another with a 19-yard rush from Chigoziem Okonkwo, putting them up 17-7.

The Gold and Blue were not letting the first quarter end on that note, after a 98-yard return from Winston Wight Jr., Leddie Brown pushed through for a 2-yard touchdown, making it 17-14, Maryland still up.

Leddie Brown scored his third touchdown of the game to put the Mountaineers up 21-17 early in the second quarter. Maryland able to get in a field goal towards the end of the half, 21-20 Mountaineers with the lead held until the fourth.

Maryland put up a field goal early in the fourth, taking back the lead. They held that lead through the end, gaining another touchdown from Rakim Jarrett. Mountaineers tried to make a comeback, but were only able to get a field goal on the board.

A final score of 30-24 gave Maryland the win. The Mountaineers return to the field next Saturday at home against Long Island University at 5pm.

