Catlettsburg parade draws some big names in music

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - For more than 50 years, the annual Catlettsburg Labor Day parade has been a staple to celebrate the American worker on their day off from the job.

“I’m just glad to be able to be around people and celebrate America, and this is a special day for all the laborers,” Frances Hughes said.

The small town draws in hundreds, even thousands of people just like Hughes, who loves to celebrate by dancing to the beat of her own drum.

“I dance with anybody and everybody,” Hughes said.

With festivities ranging from floats and performers traveling through the town during the parade, to local bands and vendors-- some big names in the music industry make their way to small town USA each year, including the legendary George Jones who passed away in 2013.

“George Jones -- he was great. He came, probably a few years ago, and then we had the Oak Ridge Boys and they were really good,” said one parade attendee.

The fame continues to pour in this year. Rodney Atkins is Monday’s headliner, followed by performances from the Davidson Brothers, Brother Smith, Cole Chaney, and John R. Miller.

“It’s overwhelming to me, cause you don’t see those kinds of stars come to this area, with it being such a small town -- a little historic town,” Anthony Carroll said.

Performances are rocking the stage through the evening, followed by fireworks beginning at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.