County health officer to recommend masks for school district

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The health officer with the Putnam County Health Department said he’ll be sending a letter Monday night to the Putnam County Board of Education, requesting that they mandate masks.

Dr. Michael Robie said this is due to the uptick in COVID cases, especially with the delta variant. He said CDC guidance recommends masks indoors and on buses, which is what he will be requesting.

Board of Education members will make the final decision. They have a meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

One school board member has said they will listen to health experts and act accordingly.

