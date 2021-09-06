Advertisement

County health officer to recommend masks for school district

The health officer with the Putnam County Health Department said he’ll be sending a letter...
The health officer with the Putnam County Health Department said he’ll be sending a letter Monday night to the Putnam County Board of Education, requesting they mandate masks.(Pixabay)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The health officer with the Putnam County Health Department said he’ll be sending a letter Monday night to the Putnam County Board of Education, requesting that they mandate masks.

Dr. Michael Robie said this is due to the uptick in COVID cases, especially with the delta variant. He said CDC guidance recommends masks indoors and on buses, which is what he will be requesting.

Board of Education members will make the final decision. They have a meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

One school board member has said they will listen to health experts and act accordingly.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A business owner in Huntington spent the day cleaning up after an overnight shooting.
One dead in overnight shooting
Skaggs was later apprehended in Olive Hill, where he acknowledged he had stabbed Brock, but...
Kentucky State Police investigate stabbing
Two people are confirmed dead in a two-vehicle accident in Clendenin, West Virginia.
2 men dead in motorcycle-pickup truck crash
A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes to school policies after losing son to COVID
Firefighters say they could see the smoke burning for miles.
Barn fire Saturday kills five goats

Latest News

100th anniversary of the Battle of Blair Mountain celebrated on Labor Day
Labor Day celebration honors the Battle of Blair Mountain
100th anniversary of the Battle of Blair Mountain celebrated on Labor Day
100th anniversary of the Battle of Blair Mountain celebrated on Labor Day
Family celebrates Labor Day by fishing in Coonskin Park.
Labor Day celebrations continue despite surge in COVID-19 cases
A community is hoping less darkness translates to fewer crimes.
Free light bulbs program launching in effort to fight crime