First Warning Forecast | Generally nice weather rolls on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following the morning clouds and fog, the September sun asserted itself again Labor Day afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around this week. Except for a few passing storms on Wednesday and perhaps an isolated shower on Thursday, dry weather largely dominates. Meanwhile, temperatures stay comfortable for this time of year, though do start to inch a bit hotter towards the start of next week.

Labor Day evening stays quite pleasant for outdoor cookouts and fireworks. Temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight under a mostly clear sky.

A few clouds drop in from the north overnight, but dry conditions continue as low temperatures fall to the upper 50s. Patchy fog is likely.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid 80s.

A few passing showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures stay near 80 degrees.

Decent sunshine comes back on Thursday, although an isolated shower or two is possible. Friday stays dry and mostly sunny. Both days see morning lows in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday stays sunny and dry with high temperatures reaching the low 80s.

Rain-free conditions continue Sunday and Monday with ample sunshine. Afternoon temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.