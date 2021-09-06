Free light bulbs program launching in effort to fight crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community is hoping less darkness translates to fewer crimes.

You don’t have to knock on too many doors in Guyandotte before you find someone who’s had something stolen from their home.

“It seems to have been worse in Guyandotte all along,” Guyandotte resident Bob Withers said.

Withers recently had a rocking chair taken off his front porch.

The Guyandotte Neighborhood Association is sponsoring a pilot program using city funds to increase lighting.

The goal is to replace older and burnt out bulbs with free “dusk to dawn” LED light bulbs, equipped with a photocell sensor, which turn on and off automatically.

Each Guyandotte resident is eligible for two bulbs to be installed at a house, one on the front porch and one on the back.

“We’re hoping this will solve some vagrancy problems that the neighborhood has,” District 9 Councilman Dale Anderson said. “HPD has been doing a better job patrolling, so we’re starting to see some reductions with some issues. We’re hoping this is another step in the right direction.”

If the program works well in Guyandotte, they’ll expand it to other communities in the district, like Altizer.

“I hope this will crack down on the problem,” Withers said. “I don’t know if it’ll make it go away, but it sure will make it safer.”

Anyone interested in getting the bulbs can sign up on the Guyandotte Neighborhood Association’s website by tapping here.

