Students asked to quarantine from elementary school

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Students at George Washington Elementary School in Eleanor have been asked to quarantine this week due to COVID-19 cases, a school spokesperson said Monday.

The quarantine affects students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Pre-K students are not impacted.

If students are not symptomatic, they may return to school Monday, Sept. 13.

During the quarantine, students will learn virtually through Schoology or learning packets, according to the school spokesperson.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.