Advertisement

Students asked to quarantine from elementary school

Students at George Washington Elementary School in Putnam County have been asked to quarantine...
Students at George Washington Elementary School in Putnam County have been asked to quarantine this week due to COVID-19 cases.(KEYC News Now)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Students at George Washington Elementary School in Eleanor have been asked to quarantine this week due to COVID-19 cases, a school spokesperson said Monday.

The quarantine affects students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Pre-K students are not impacted.

If students are not symptomatic, they may return to school Monday, Sept. 13.

During the quarantine, students will learn virtually through Schoology or learning packets, according to the school spokesperson.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A business owner in Huntington spent the day cleaning up after an overnight shooting.
One dead in overnight shooting
Skaggs was later apprehended in Olive Hill, where he acknowledged he had stabbed Brock, but...
Kentucky State Police investigate stabbing
Two people are confirmed dead in a two-vehicle accident in Clendenin, West Virginia.
2 men dead in motorcycle-pickup truck crash
A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes to school policies after losing son to COVID
Firefighters say they could see the smoke burning for miles.
Barn fire Saturday kills five goats

Latest News

One hundred new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
100 new COVID cases reported in part of eastern Ky.
Governor DeWine launches new grant program to expand access to high-speed internet
Middle school practice field damaged, petition filed against juvenile
Middle school practice field damaged, petition filed against juvenile
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
COVID hospitalizations, ICU admissions up, 59 active school outbreaks reported in W.Va.