$5 million in grants available to Ohio law enforcement for body camera equipment

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that $5 million in grants will be distributed to law enforcement agencies across the state to buy body camera equipment.

The funds for the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program were included in the state’s 2022-2023 operating budget.

DeWine says the program will help agencies purchase camera equipment, video storage, hire public record management personnel, and more.

“Body cameras are beneficial for peace officers and the public because they act as impartial eyes on events as they transpire, but most law enforcement agencies in Ohio don’t have them because they can’t afford them,” DeWine said. “One of my top priorities has always been ensuring that our law enforcement officers have the tools they need to best serve the public, and this new grant program will help eliminate the cost barriers associated with body-worn cameras and will contribute to a safer Ohio.”

The use of body cameras is not mandated in Ohio, a news release from the governor’s office said.

Agencies do have to apply to qualify for the grant.

Applications for the program will be accepted until Oct. 8 at 5 p.m.

