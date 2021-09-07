Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 13,000 new cases in four-day span

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced more than 13,000 COVID-19 cases in just four...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced more than 13,000 COVID-19 cases in just four days.(CDC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced more than 13,000 COVID-19 cases in just four days.

He also reported 30,680 cases during the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5. That only exceeds a record high from just a week before.

As of Tuesday, the positivity rate was 13.74%. There were 2,356 new cases reported Tuesday.

According to the release, the number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky is 2,567,645.

“We continue to see more cases than is safe by any means,” Beshear said in the release. “The bad news is we had the worst week ever last week. Our hospitals continue to be pushed to the brink. If we have one bad week, we can very quickly run out of ICU beds.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Missing women found; one did not survive
A business owner in Huntington spent the day cleaning up after an overnight shooting.
One dead in overnight shooting
The health officer with the Putnam County Health Department said he’ll be sending a letter...
County health officer to recommend masks for school district
Students at George Washington Elementary School in Putnam County have been asked to quarantine...
Students asked to quarantine from elementary school
Another person has died in Rowan County as a result of a side-by-side crash, the second UTV...
Man dies in second UTV crash in two days

Latest News

Crash sends car into creek
Crash sends car into creek
WSAZ Fatal Flaw Follow Up
Elkhorn City plans to file second license to operate ambulance
Two men die during separate UTV crashes in Rowan County
Two Rowan County men die in ATV accidents
Man with gunshot wound crashes car into business, police release victim's name
- clipped version