COVID-19 Ky. | 13,000 new cases in four-day span

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced more than 13,000 COVID-19 cases in just four days.

He also reported 30,680 cases during the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5. That only exceeds a record high from just a week before.

As of Tuesday, the positivity rate was 13.74%. There were 2,356 new cases reported Tuesday.

According to the release, the number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky is 2,567,645.

“We continue to see more cases than is safe by any means,” Beshear said in the release. “The bad news is we had the worst week ever last week. Our hospitals continue to be pushed to the brink. If we have one bad week, we can very quickly run out of ICU beds.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.