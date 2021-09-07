Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | More than 1,000 new cases, 3 additional deaths reported

(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 7, there have been 3,496,138 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 200,308 total cases and 3,151 deaths.

DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 65-year old male from Harrison County, a 44-year old male from Logan County, and a 66-year old female from Kanawha County.

“Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to the families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please protect yourself and your family by getting vaccinated.”

21,752 cases of COVID-19 are considered active in West Virginia and the state’s daily positivity rate is currently 14.55 percent.

US COVID cases top 40 million

Tuesday, 39 counties appeared as red on the state’s County Alert System map.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 7, 2021, there have been 3,496,138 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 200,308 total cases and 3,151 deaths.(WV DHHR)

1,278 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia.

According to DHHR data, 175,405 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,080), Berkeley (14,938), Boone (2,602),Braxton (1,364), Brooke (2,509), Cabell (11,120), Calhoun (639), Clay (813), Doddridge (801), Fayette (4,437), Gilmer (1,048), Grant (1,561), Greenbrier (3,682), Hampshire (2,276), Hancock (3,150), Hardy (1,843), Harrison (7,488), Jackson (2,723), Jefferson (5,478), Kanawha (18,848), Lewis (1,921), Lincoln (1,961), Logan (3,998), Marion (5,615), Marshall (4,219), Mason (2,664), McDowell (2,040), Mercer (6,422), Mineral (3,447), Mingo (3,401), Monongalia (10,560), Monroe (1,647), Morgan (1,508), Nicholas (2,482), Ohio (5,021), Pendleton (890), Pleasants (1,119), Pocahontas (848), Preston (3,420), Putnam (6,497), Raleigh (8,681), Randolph (3,839), Ritchie (954), Roane (915), Summers (1,040), Taylor (1,615), Tucker (726), Tyler (1,010), Upshur (2,865), Wayne (4,021), Webster (781), Wetzel (1,863), Wirt (575), Wood (9,710), Wyoming (2,633).

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

