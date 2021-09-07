Advertisement

Crash sends car into creek

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.VA. (WSAZ) – Remarkably, two people walked away from a crash Tuesday that ended with a vehicle upside down in a creek.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the accident happened along Miller Road in Huntington. It was reported just before 4 p.m.

The car veered off the road and into Hisey Fork Fourpole Creek.

No injuries were reported.

Green Valley Volunteer firefighters were first on the scene, according to the Huntington Police Department. When firefighters arrived, two teens were out of the wreckage and walking.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash. They say the car went between some trees before ending up in the creek.

