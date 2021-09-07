Firefighters respond to house fire in West Side community

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Side Volunteer Fire Department in St. Albans, West Virginia responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon along Virginia Avenue N.

Crews say the woman who lives inside was not home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The Deputy Chief of the West Side Volunteer Fire Department tells WSAZ.com the home is a total loss and a home next door suffered minor heat damage.

Crews do not know yet what started the fire.

