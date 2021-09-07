House catches fire, flames spread to nearby homes

RICHWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home caught fire Tuesday morning and the flames spread to two other homes in Fenwick, the Richwood Fire Department confirms.

Firefighters tell WSAZ.com stations 1, 2, 3 and 4 responded to the fire on Stoney Lonesome Road.

Firefighters are asking drivers to be cautious when traveling through the area due to the large emergency response.

The fire department tells WSAZ.com no injuries have been reported and everyone inside the homes made it out safely.

Crews do not know what caused the fire.

