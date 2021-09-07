Advertisement

Man dies in second UTV crash in two days

Another person has died in Rowan County as a result of a side-by-side crash, the second UTV...
Another person has died in Rowan County as a result of a side-by-side crash, the second UTV fatality in two days, according to Morehead 911 dispatchers.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another person has died in Rowan County as a result of a side-by-side crash, the second UTV fatality in two days, according to Morehead 911 dispatchers.

Investigators say the second crash was reported around 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the Old House Creek area of Morehead.

The victim was identified as Bobby Tackett Sr., 78. He had been deer hunting on family property when the accident happened, throwing Tackett from the side-by-side.

Tackett was taken to St. Claire Healthcare where he was pronounced dead.

A 39-year-old man died in another UTV crash that happened Saturday evening in Morehead.

One dead, one hospitalized after Rowan County UTV crash

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A business owner in Huntington spent the day cleaning up after an overnight shooting.
One dead in overnight shooting
Skaggs was later apprehended in Olive Hill, where he acknowledged he had stabbed Brock, but...
Kentucky State Police investigate stabbing
Two people are confirmed dead in a two-vehicle accident in Clendenin, West Virginia.
2 men dead in motorcycle-pickup truck crash
Firefighters say they could see the smoke burning for miles.
Barn fire Saturday kills five goats
A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes to school policies after losing son to COVID

Latest News

Missing women found; one did not survive
Missing women found; one did not survive
Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Missing women found; one did not survive
100th anniversary of the Battle of Blair Mountain celebrated on Labor Day
Labor Day celebration honors the Battle of Blair Mountain
Governor DeWine launches new grant program to expand access to high-speed internet
Governor DeWine launches new grant program to expand access to high-speed internet