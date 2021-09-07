Man dies in second UTV crash in two days

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another person has died in Rowan County as a result of a side-by-side crash, the second UTV fatality in two days, according to Morehead 911 dispatchers.

Investigators say the second crash was reported around 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the Old House Creek area of Morehead.

The victim was identified as Bobby Tackett Sr., 78. He had been deer hunting on family property when the accident happened, throwing Tackett from the side-by-side.

Tackett was taken to St. Claire Healthcare where he was pronounced dead.

A 39-year-old man died in another UTV crash that happened Saturday evening in Morehead.

