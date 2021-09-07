Man wanted after nearly $2,000 worth of liquor stolen from drugstore

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Police need your help finding a man who they say stole nearly $2,000 worth of liquor from a Walgreens store.

Investigators say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Sgt. Pinson with St. Albans Police at 304-727-2251 during business hours or after hours at 304-348-8111.

