Man wanted after nearly $2,000 worth of liquor stolen from drugstore

Police need your help finding a man who they say stole nearly $2,000 worth of liquor from a Walgreens store in St. Albans.(St. Albans Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Police need your help finding a man who they say stole nearly $2,000 worth of liquor from a Walgreens store.

Investigators say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Sgt. Pinson with St. Albans Police at 304-727-2251 during business hours or after hours at 304-348-8111.

