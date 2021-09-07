Advertisement

Man with gunshot wound crashes car into business, police release victim’s name

A business owner in Huntington spent the day cleaning up after an overnight shooting.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has released the name of the man who crashed his vehicle into a business on September 5 after being shot.

Detectives are asking for information regarding the whereabouts of Reginald Boggs, 58, before the accident in the 800 block of 7th Avenue Sunday.

When detectives arrived at the business Boggs crashed his vehicle into, they discovered that he was wounded.

Boggs was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Huntington Police detectives are asking acquaintances of Boggs who may know what he did in the days prior to this death to contact Detective Miller at 304-696-4420, ext. 1033 or the anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

