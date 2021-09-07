Man with gunshot wound crashes car into business, police release victim’s name

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has released the name of the man who crashed his vehicle into a business on September 5 after being shot.

Detectives are asking for information regarding the whereabouts of Reginald Boggs, 58, before the accident in the 800 block of 7th Avenue Sunday.

When detectives arrived at the business Boggs crashed his vehicle into, they discovered that he was wounded.

Boggs was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Huntington Police detectives are asking acquaintances of Boggs who may know what he did in the days prior to this death to contact Detective Miller at 304-696-4420, ext. 1033 or the anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

One dead in overnight shooting

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.