Missing mother, daughter found following fatal crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday, members of a search and rescue team located a mother and daughter who were reported missing last week.

According to West Virginia State Police, Brenda Curry, Wanda McClung and the vehicle they were reported to be traveling in was located in a remote location near the Wirt/Richie County line.

Troopers say the vehicle had been involved in an accident.

Brenda Curry, 81, of Cross Lanes was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Curry’s daughter, Wanda McClung, 56, of Charleston, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Monday evening, a family member told WSAZ.com McClung was in the hospital being treated for dehydration, bruising and a broken ankle.

Curry and McClung were first reported missing Friday, September 3 around 6:30 a.m.

Family members told law enforcement, they left for Smithville, West Virginia on Thursday, September 2 at approximately 11:00 a.m.

West Virginia State Police attempted to ping their cell phones and entered their names into the NCIC database.

On Saturday, September 4, at 1 p.m., search crews took to the air to search the route Curry and McClung would have taken on their way to Smithville.

According to family, Monday the mother and daughter were found over a hillside by a man who lived in the area and offered to help look for them.

Officers say there’s no reason to suspect foul play.

The accident is being investigated by members of the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office.

