School district facing substitute teacher shortage

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - School began three weeks ago for Cabell County Schools, but due to quarantines the district is already seeing staffing shortages, including substitute teachers.

Debbie Smith, manager of professional personnel, said Tuesday they reached the point where no substitute teachers were available.

“Our list for right now is dwindling down as far as availability,” she said.

The district has a list of 300 active substitutes. Deputy Superintendent Tim Hardesty said nearly 200 of those subs have already worked this school year.

Out of the 300 substitutes, many are retired teachers who do not feel comfortable teaching during COVID, meaning there are even less substitutes available.

Hardesty says the district is advertising the need for substitutes on the district and state website, as well as social media.

“We’ve been using not only the free advertisement but paid advertisement, as well on social media sites to try to get the word out when we have our postings live,” Hardesty said. “Sometimes we have to reach them in a different way. Not everyone visits our county web page.”

An application period just ended, and Smith is interviewing nearly 50 applicants this week. Another job listing will be posted by Friday.

The district will soon hire more substitutes, but even after they are hired it takes weeks to be placed in a classroom.

“It’s not just, oh I’ve got a four-year degree and coming to work. We want to make sure we have quality people,” Smith said.

To apply, applicants can go to the Board of Education website and click on the jobs tab. Applicants must have a four-year degree. After an interview, if they are chosen to move forward, the applicant must complete course work through Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative as well as complete observation hours. They will then receive a certificate of completion and begin the onboarding paperwork.

“We’re looking at probably a good four weeks out before actually placing someone on a board agenda and getting that approved,” Smith said. “It depends on the person and how eager they are to get that completed.”

Before more substitutes are hired, teachers are having to use their planning period to cover classes for other teachers.

“We compensate that teacher for giving up a planning period,” Hardesty said.

There is no set number on how many substitutes the district will hire.

“The goal would be to where our principals aren’t calling us or contacting us and saying there are no subs available,” Smith said.

If you have any questions about how to become a substitute, you can call the Cabell County Board of Education at 304-528-5000 and ask for Debbie Smith.

