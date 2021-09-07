Advertisement

Two men arrested after pursuit, alleged car theft

Two men face charges, including assault on a police officer for one of them, after a pursuit in...
Two men face charges, including assault on a police officer for one of them, after a pursuit in the McDermott area of Scioto County, Ohio.(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Two men face charges, including assault on a police officer for one of them, after a pursuit in the McDermott area, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say the incident happened Friday, Sept. 3 in the area of Henley Deemer Road.

The driver refused to stop, investigators said, after a report of a burglary in progress in the area. Investigators said the driver intentionally hit a sheriff’s cruiser and tried to force the deputy off the roadway and into a ditch.

Two men were eventually taken into custody. Cody H. Bennett, 29, of Piketon, Ohio, faces a probation violation, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, and felonious assault on a peace officer.

Charles A. Hettinger, 35, of McDermott, is charged with failure to comply and receiving stolen property.

Investigators say they recovered a Ford Focus that had been stolen from Pike County, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted with the case.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Missing women found; one did not survive
A business owner in Huntington spent the day cleaning up after an overnight shooting.
One dead in overnight shooting
The health officer with the Putnam County Health Department said he’ll be sending a letter...
County health officer to recommend masks for school district
Students at George Washington Elementary School in Putnam County have been asked to quarantine...
Students asked to quarantine from elementary school
Another person has died in Rowan County as a result of a side-by-side crash, the second UTV...
Man dies in second UTV crash in two days

Latest News

Police need your help finding a man who they say stole nearly $2,000 worth of liquor from a...
Man wanted after nearly $2,000 worth of liquor stolen from drugstore
West Virginia Division of Highways debuts a new traffic pattern tomorrow, September 8, 2021,...
WVDOH announces new Oakwood Intersection traffic pattern
Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the accident happened Tuesday along Miller Road in Huntington.
Crash sends car into creek
Nitro Police Department introduces the first electric police car in West Virginia.
First electric police car in W.Va. begins patrols