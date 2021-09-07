Two men arrested after pursuit, alleged car theft

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Two men face charges, including assault on a police officer for one of them, after a pursuit in the McDermott area, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say the incident happened Friday, Sept. 3 in the area of Henley Deemer Road.

The driver refused to stop, investigators said, after a report of a burglary in progress in the area. Investigators said the driver intentionally hit a sheriff’s cruiser and tried to force the deputy off the roadway and into a ditch.

Two men were eventually taken into custody. Cody H. Bennett, 29, of Piketon, Ohio, faces a probation violation, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, and felonious assault on a peace officer.

Charles A. Hettinger, 35, of McDermott, is charged with failure to comply and receiving stolen property.

Investigators say they recovered a Ford Focus that had been stolen from Pike County, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted with the case.

