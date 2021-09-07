Two men killed in separate ATV crashes over the weekend

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- UTVs and ATVs are how many people get around in Rowan County.

“They’re handy, if you live on a farm you just have to have one,” Billy Boyd, who lives in the community, said.

However, this necessity shifted danger into gear over the weekend.

Rowan County officials say a 39-year-old man died Saturday night after being ejected from his UTV along Open Fork Road.

Less than 24 hours later on Sunday evening, in the Old House Creek area, another fatal crash happened.

“I just heard the engine rev up real high and heard a crash. [I] heard a bang,” Bobby Tackett said.

Tackett heard his 78-year-old father, Bobby Tackett Sr., who was deer hunting at the time, lose control of his side-by-side and crash in his front yard.

He says he did everything he could to save his father’s life waiting for EMS to arrive. However, he quickly realized the impact from the crash was much greater than his father’s chances of surviving.

“Just a great feeling of helplessness,” Tackett said.

Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies say not only did these fatal crashes happen within a day of each other, they also happened within a few miles apart from one another.

An occurrence deputies say is extremely rare.

