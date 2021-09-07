Advertisement

Unruly passenger arrested after growling, swearing on flight

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Nevada man berated a flight crew and fellow passengers on a plane, growling like a dog and swearing at flight attendants.

Video taken by a fellow passenger shows the man growling while removing and replacing his mask, yelling “God bless America” and making obscene gestures.

It happened on a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City. Authorities say he was arrested at the gate and cited with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

He was later identified as a 61-year-old from Las Vegas. No attorney was immediately listed in court records.

American Airlines thanked the crew and customers for their professionalism and understanding.

