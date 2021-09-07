Advertisement

WVDOH announces new Oakwood Intersection traffic pattern

West Virginia Division of Highways debuts a new traffic pattern tomorrow, September 8, 2021,
West Virginia Division of Highways debuts a new traffic pattern tomorrow, September 8, 2021, with the opening of the Oakwood Intersection Improvement project on Corridor G.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A major makeover of a heavily traveled intersection will be unveiled tomorrow, September 8.

Officials say the opening of the Oakwood Intersection Improvement Project on Corridor G will alleviate traffic backups at the intersection of Oakwood Road and Corridor G.

The Oakwood interchange is West Virginia’s first R-Cut (Restricted Crossing U-Turn) project.

West Virginia Division of Highways settled on the R-Cut design to alleviate traffic backups which frequently occur at Oakwood in the mornings while students are on their way to school, in the afternoons when school lets out, during rush-hour traffic, during the holiday shopping season and at other peak times.

Drivers coming off Oakwood will  turn right. Officials say this will, “significantly reduce wait times at the Oakwood intersection traffic light and reduce the opportunity for drivers to get into accidents at conflict points.”

Drivers from Oakwood Road may either keep going once they’ve turned right, or utilize the new R-Cut at Hickory Road to make a U-turn, aided by a traffic light to allow the U-turn to be made safely.  A second R-Cut intersection, between Lawndale and Lucado Road, will serve traffic flowing in the opposite direction.

Officials believe the pattern also cuts in half the amount of time drivers will spend waiting at stoplights by reducing each traffic signal.

For more information on the new traffic pattern, visit transportation.wv.gov

