Advertisement

Broadway in Charleston at the Clay Center

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Clay Center is thrilled to announce the return of Broadway in Charleston!

The season kicks off in February with the internationally acclaimed immersive concert style theater show, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY followed by Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon HAIRSPRAY.

The premiere of the critically acclaimed Broadway production of ANASTASIA plays in April, and the series wraps with the return of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS.

Subscriptions are now on sale at theclaycenter.org.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Missing women found; one did not survive
The AA Highway reopened around 6 a.m. Wednesday after a deadly crash involving a...
AA Highway in eastern Ky. reopens after deadly crash
Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the accident happened Tuesday along Miller Road in Huntington.
Crash sends car into creek
Another person has died in Rowan County as a result of a side-by-side crash, the second UTV...
Man dies in second UTV crash in two days
A business owner in Huntington spent the day cleaning up after an overnight shooting.
Man with gunshot wound crashes car into business, police release victim’s name

Latest News

Former children services workers indicted on child endangerment charges
National Service Dog Awareness Month
National Service Dog Awareness Month
National Family Meals Month
National Family Meals Month
Rescare Community Living
Rescare Community Living