Broadway in Charleston at the Clay Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Clay Center is thrilled to announce the return of Broadway in Charleston!

The season kicks off in February with the internationally acclaimed immersive concert style theater show, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY followed by Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon HAIRSPRAY.

The premiere of the critically acclaimed Broadway production of ANASTASIA plays in April, and the series wraps with the return of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS.

Subscriptions are now on sale at theclaycenter.org.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.