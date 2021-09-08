CAMC experiencing surge of COVID patients, two virus-related deaths in last 24 hours

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officials with the Charleston Area Medical Center say the hospital is experiencing an ‘influx of COVID patients.”

Data posted Wednesday state that 78 percent of patients currently at the hospital are unvaccinated.

In the past 24 hours, CAMC has reported two COVID-related deaths.

15 patients who tested positive for the virus are currently on a ventilator.

103 patients are adults and four COVID-19 positive patients are children.

CAMC post the picture below on its Facebook page Wednesday as well as, “The best way to turn this around is to get the vaccine. Don’t wait until it’s too late!”

Charleston Area Medical Center posts COVID_19 hospitalization number on Sept. 8. (CAMC Facebook Page)

