Charleston Artwalk cancelled for month of September due to rise in COVID-19 transmission

‘Vax Walk’ will take place
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The September Artwalk in the city of Charleston is cancelled, according to Kevin Madison, president of the Downtown Charleston Association.

The Artwalk was set to be held Sept. 16. In a news release, Madison said the board unanimously agreed to cancel the walk as “West Virginia currently leads the nation in COVID-19 transmission.”

“Having large groups in small venues could lead to possible outbreaks, only making our local situation even worse. We owe it to our local heroes who have worked the frontlines daily to step back, take a pause and to do our part in combatting this so that future events such as Art Walk can happen again,” Madison said.

The Downtown Charleston Association said they have partnered with WV Health Right and the city of Charleston for Vax Walk, a downtown COVID-19 walk-up vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be in place of the Artwalk and be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at Lee Triangle.

