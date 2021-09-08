Advertisement

Charleston’s Ruffner Park redesign will honor the past

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston’s Municipal Beautification Commission is taking a new approach to the redesign of the city’s Ruffner Park.

After several of the older trees in the park were cut down last year, the commission realized that growing new ones would be difficult due to older existing trees impacting their growth.

So what they plan to do instead is redesign the park around already existing elements in the park. Some of those elements include the discovery of graves underneath the park. The project redesign will respect the final resting places and tell the full history of the park.

“So, we want to redesign the park around the existing hardscape. We don’t want to move the big monument. We want to repurpose it because it’s ... we want it to tell about the park, which it didn’t in the past,” Tom Vasale, with the Municipal Beautification Commission said, “and we’re not going to change anything for the walks, but we want improved lighting, we’re going to keep the existing seating and then we need a planting plan for it that respects the area.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Missing women found; one did not survive
Another person has died in Rowan County as a result of a side-by-side crash, the second UTV...
Man dies in second UTV crash in two days
Firefighters were called to Stoney Lonesome Road Tuesday after several homes caught fire.
House catches fire, flames spread to nearby homes
A business owner in Huntington spent the day cleaning up after an overnight shooting.
Man with gunshot wound crashes car into business, police release victim’s name
Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the accident happened Tuesday along Miller Road in Huntington.
Crash sends car into creek

Latest News

Parents filled the Putnam County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night to voice their...
Putnam County parents pack school board meeting for mask mandate debate
Cabell-Huntington Health Department offering new COVID testing location
Cabell-Huntington Health Department offering new COVID testing location
$5 million in grants available to Ohio law enforcement for body camera equipment
$5 million in grants available to Ohio law enforcement for body camera equipment
W.VA. teacher, school personnel of the year announced
W.Va. Teacher of the Year honored