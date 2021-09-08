Charleston’s Ruffner Park redesign will honor the past

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston’s Municipal Beautification Commission is taking a new approach to the redesign of the city’s Ruffner Park.

After several of the older trees in the park were cut down last year, the commission realized that growing new ones would be difficult due to older existing trees impacting their growth.

So what they plan to do instead is redesign the park around already existing elements in the park. Some of those elements include the discovery of graves underneath the park. The project redesign will respect the final resting places and tell the full history of the park.

“So, we want to redesign the park around the existing hardscape. We don’t want to move the big monument. We want to repurpose it because it’s ... we want it to tell about the park, which it didn’t in the past,” Tom Vasale, with the Municipal Beautification Commission said, “and we’re not going to change anything for the walks, but we want improved lighting, we’re going to keep the existing seating and then we need a planting plan for it that respects the area.”

