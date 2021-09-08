Advertisement

City Council approves $750 incentive for vaccinated employees

Charleston City Council on Tuesday night approved a $750 incentive for city employees who have...
Charleston City Council on Tuesday night approved a $750 incentive for city employees who have chosen to be vaccinated against COVID-19.(WAVE 3 News)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday night approved a $750 incentive for city employees who have chosen to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A few weeks ago, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin proposed a $500 incentive.

The money will go toward those who’ve already been vaccinated, as well as those who choose to do so by Oct. 31.

Employees must have at least two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

