Columbia Gas of Ohio cited for gas pipeline safety violation related to house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has ordered Columbia Gas of Ohio to pay $250,000 for violations of natural gas pipeline safety regulations related to a house fire that occurred in South Point, Ohio on November 2020.

House fire in South Point rekindles

According to a PUCO investigation, a Columbia personnel repairing a damaged pipeline ultimately led to the house fire.

The incident destroyed a house and three vehicles, causing over $800,000 in property damage, and injured a utility employee. The investigation stated that Columbia failed to follow its own operating procedures when repairing a natural gas pipeline that had been struck by an excavator, including assigning unqualified workers to perform the repairs. The investigation report also noted a similar pattern of repeated safety violations.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) today ordered Columbia Gas of Ohio to pay $250,000 for violations of natural gas pipeline safety regulations related to a November 2020 house fire in South Point, Ohio. (Ohio Public Utilities Commission)

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) today ordered Columbia Gas of Ohio to pay $250,000 for violations of natural gas pipeline safety regulations related to a November 2020 house fire in South Point, Ohio. (Ohio Public Utilities Commission)

Wednesday’s order accepted a settlement agreement between PUCO staff and Columbia Gas of Ohio.

The agreement calls for Columbia to review its operations and procedures and examine how employees are trained and their qualifications are verified.

Columbia must report its findings to the PUCO. Columbia will also pay a $250,000 civil forfeiture to the state of Ohio.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.