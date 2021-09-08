Advertisement

Crews battling separate house fires on Charleston’s West Side

Firefighters are battling two separate house fires on Charleston’s West Side.
Firefighters are battling two separate house fires on Charleston’s West Side.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are battling two house fires about a block apart on Charleston’s West Side.

One is located on the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, the other on the 1500 block of Seventh Avenue.

Both fires broke out around 2:30 Wednesday morning.

According to Kanawha County emergency dispatchers, both homes were up in flames when firefighters arrived.

Dispatchers say it’s unclear if people are living in the homes or if anyone was inside at the time of the fires.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest updates.

