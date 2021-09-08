Advertisement

CVS Health expands access to COVID-19 testing

On September 8, CVS Health opened 5 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations in West Virginia, increasing access to COVID-19 testing in high-risk, underserved communities with limited availability to lab testing services.(Storyblocks.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
These new sites will utilize a no-cost self-swab test for individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines, with tests being funded by the U.S. Dept of Health and Human Services.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.

A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately 1-2 days.

The new drive-thru testing sites in West Virginia include:

  • 278 East Main Street, Milton
  • 1414 N. Eisenhower Dr., Beckley
  • 885 Oakwood Rd., Charleston
  • 505 Randolph Ave, Elkins
  • 401 Marion Square, Fairmont

