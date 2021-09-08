Advertisement

Deadly crash closes AA Highway in eastern Ky.

The AA Highway is closed late Tuesday night after a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer...
The AA Highway is closed late Tuesday night after a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer and three other vehicles.(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – The AA Highway is closed late Tuesday night after a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer and three other vehicles, Lewis County 911 dispatchers say.

The accident happened near the intersection of Salt Lick Road.

Dispatchers say a female died at the scene, another victim was flown by helicopter and another was transported by ambulance.

The roadway, which is shut down in both directions, could be closed as late as 2 to 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Traffic is being rerouted to Charters Drive.

Additional details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Missing women found; one did not survive
A business owner in Huntington spent the day cleaning up after an overnight shooting.
One dead in overnight shooting
The health officer with the Putnam County Health Department said he’ll be sending a letter...
County health officer to recommend masks for school district
Students at George Washington Elementary School in Putnam County have been asked to quarantine...
Students asked to quarantine from elementary school
Another person has died in Rowan County as a result of a side-by-side crash, the second UTV...
Man dies in second UTV crash in two days

Latest News

Nitro City Council on Tuesday night approved more than $17,000 in funding to finish installing...
City Council approves $17,000 funding for park improvements
Bidding for new Charleston park approved
Bidding for new Charleston park approved
City passes vaccine incentive for city employees
City passes vaccine incentive for city employees
W.VA. teacher, school personnel of the year announced
W.VA. teacher, school personnel of the year announced
School board releases options for 2022-23 school calendar
School board releases options for 2022-23 school calendar