Deadly crash closes AA Highway in eastern Ky.

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – The AA Highway is closed late Tuesday night after a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer and three other vehicles, Lewis County 911 dispatchers say.

The accident happened near the intersection of Salt Lick Road.

Dispatchers say a female died at the scene, another victim was flown by helicopter and another was transported by ambulance.

The roadway, which is shut down in both directions, could be closed as late as 2 to 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Traffic is being rerouted to Charters Drive.

