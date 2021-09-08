Advertisement

Eastern Ky. deputy jailer arrested after allegedly trying to bring drugs into jail

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A deputy jailer in Floyd County was arrested after allegedly trying to bring drugs into the county jail, according to sheriff’s department there.

Dustin W. Johnson, 24, of Minnie, Kentucky, faces numerous charges including drug trafficking. He was arrested during the weekend.

Investigators say Johnson attempted to bring methamphetamine and narcotics into the jail. They say K-9 Drago helped lead them to drugs in Johnson’s vehicle, which was parked on jail property.

Investigators found several wrapped bags containing what was believed to be meth, several suboxone pills and many bags of apparent marijuana. Investigators say Johnson admitted he had been paid $1,500 and was planning to take the drugs to an inmate inside the jail. He also admitted to two previous drug transactions in recent months.

Johnson was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

