Elderly man dies in house fire

GILMER COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An elderly man died during the weekend in a house fire in Gilmer County, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The victim was 83 years old, according to investigators, who say an elderly woman was taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Investigators say the fire happened Saturday along state Route 5, about 4 miles from the Calhoun County line.

While the cause of the fire is undetermined, it is believed to be accidental.

