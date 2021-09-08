Former children services workers indicted on child endangerment charges

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Two women who worked for Scioto County Children Services have been indicted on counts of endangering children.

The prosecutor confirms the charges stem from their former employment at Children Services and cases where children died.

Lisa Thomas, 56, of Wheelersburg, Ohio is facing endangering children charges in connection with two separate cases. The first surrounding the death of 2-month-old Dylan Groves. The second, dealing with the death of 5-year-old Annabell Greene.

Renee Ginn, 54 of Garrison, Kentucky is facing counts of endangering children and tampering with evidence. Her charges stem from the death of Annabell Greene.

Dylan, who was two months old, was found dead in a well near his parents’ home in Otway, Ohio.

In January of 2020, a jury found Daniel and Jessica Groves guilty of murder, kidnapping, child endangerment, tampering with evidence, interference with custody, gross abuse of a corpse and four counts of felonious assault.

The couple was convicted on what would have been their son’s first birthday.

Jessica Groves was sentenced to life without parole on the charge of aggravated murder. She was sentenced to 32 years combined on the other charges.

Daniel Groves was sentenced to 15 years to life on the murder charge, as well as consecutive sentences that amounted to 47 years to life on all the other charges, including the murder charge.

UPDATE | Guilty verdicts returned in baby Dylan case; life without parole sentence for Jessica Groves

Annabell Greene died in July of 2020 from injuries investigators say were from abuse.

Investigators say the Scioto County Children Services Agency had placed Annabell in the care of her grandfather, Richard Greene Sr., and her step-grandmother, Sonya Greene, while her father was in rehab.

Father of five-year-old girl who died from alleged abuse wanting justice for daughter

The Executive Director of Scioto County Children Services told WSAZ.com Wednesday, “The employment of Renee Ginn and Lisa Thomas, by Scioto County Children Services, ended more than one year ago. Our agency remains committed to effectively serving children and families in our community, with our primary focus being child safety. We feel confident that all current staff members are dedicated to these values and responsibilities.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.