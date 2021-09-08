Former town employee charged with embezzlement

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former employee for the town of New Haven has been charged with seven counts of felony embezzlement, according to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney.

Roberta Hysell, 53, of New Haven was formally charged by a Mason County Grand Jury on Tuesday.

Mayor Phil Serevicz confirms to WSAZ that Hysell served as the town recorder and police clerk.

This comes four days after the former payroll administrator, Jessica Greene, pleaded guilty to embezzling roughly $25,000 from the town over the course of five years.

Serevicz says Greene and Hysell did work together and were both able to sign checks.

Both were laid off by council members in September of 2020.

Hysell is facing charges of embezzlement, fraudulent scheme, conspiracy, falsifying accounts, computer fraud, obtaining by false pretenses and unemployment fraud.

