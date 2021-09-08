Gov. Justice | W.Va. leads the nation in the acceleration rate of new cases of COVID

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – More than 1,000 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Wednesday, along with 18 additional COVID-related deaths.

According to the DHHR, as of Wednesday, there have been 3,503,676 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 201,660 total cases and 3,169 deaths.

DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old female from Berkeley County, a 46-year old male from Lewis County, a 57-year old female from Summers County, a 79-year old female from Putnam County, an 83-year old male from Grant County, a 102-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year old male from Braxton County, a 62-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old male from Clay County, a 61-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Fayette County, a 59-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old female from Taylor County, and a 61-year old female from Logan County.

44 counties are red on the state’s County Alert System Map.

Gov. Justice announced Wednesday during a press conference 68 schools in 31 counties have reported COVID-19 outbreaks.

10 schools have closed due to an increase in cases and one entire county, Clay County, has closed schools in the district due to COVID-19 cases and exposure.

29 districts have issued masked mandates for students K-12.

22,215 cases of COVID-19 are currently considered active in the state and the daily positivity rate is listed as 17.96 percent.

“West Virginia leads the nation in the acceleration rate of new cases,” said Gov. Justice Wednesday.

1,278 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia.

As of Wednesday, 813 West Virginians are in the hospital battling COVID-19 complications. According to DHHR data, 252 have been admitted to the ICU and 132 are currently on ventilators.

Gov. Justice said Wednesday that the number of patients in the ICU and on ventilators is at all time high for the state.

176,276 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from the virus.

Officials say there have been a total of 6,763 breakthrough cases and 85 breakthrough deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,096), Berkeley (14,994), Boone (2,624), Braxton (1,372), Brooke (2,527), Cabell (11,186), Calhoun (640), Clay (828), Doddridge (822), Fayette (4,464), Gilmer (1,052), Grant (1,574), Greenbrier (3,705), Hampshire (2,293), Hancock (3,167), Hardy (1,862), Harrison (7,529), Jackson (2,746), Jefferson (5,499), Kanawha (18,946), Lewis (1,943), Lincoln (1,979), Logan (4,030), Marion (5,649), Marshall (4,233), Mason (2,691), McDowell (2,050), Mercer (6,457), Mineral (3,478), Mingo (3,430), Monongalia (10,610), Monroe (1,658), Morgan (1,526), Nicholas (2,512), Ohio (5,038), Pendleton (895), Pleasants (1,123), Pocahontas (853), Preston (3,444), Putnam (6,546), Raleigh (8,740), Randolph (3,887), Ritchie (964), Roane (928), Summers (1,048), Taylor (1,628), Tucker (738), Tyler (1,031), Upshur (2,895), Wayne (4,047), Webster (792), Wetzel (1,882), Wirt (578), Wood (9,786), Wyoming (2,645).

