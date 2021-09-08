National Family Meals Month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

If the kitchen is the heart of the home, then the heartbeat is the dinner table.

It’s where families talk about their days, share successes, and express thoughts.

As kids head back to school and parents go back into the office, Registered Dietitian and Founder of MPM Nutrition, Marissa Meshulam, says those family meals are more important than ever.

Marissa joined Sarah on Studio 3 to talk family meals and share ideas to get everyone involved in prepping tasty and nutritious meals that can get the whole family talking.

