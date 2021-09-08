Ohio Lt. Gov. announces new broadband training program

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - As the need for high-speed internet access continues to grow across Ohio, specifically in the southern and southeastern parts of the state, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says the need outweighs qualified workers who can get the job done.

“We’ve gone through the process of providing grant dollars to help local communities and the private sector and non-for-profit sector work together to build that access -- but you can’t build it without a workforce,” Husted said.

With thousands of broadband jobs on the table, Husted traveled to Nelsonville in Athens County to discuss the resources needed to gain the skills are right at fingertips.

“The time is now to take advantage of these opportunities,” Husted said.

Both high school students, as well as anyone interested in getting a career in broadband now, have the opportunity to train for 6 ½ weeks at the new fiber optic technician training program at the Tri-County Career Center.

“Obviously it’s not if you sign up you automatically get a job -- you have to do the training, but the training is something we believe basically anyone can do,” Husted said.

The company Horizon is partnering with the career center and will be responsible for teaching hands-on classes about broadband fiber-optics. Students must pay $900 to sign up.

At the end of the program, which is set to happen two days a week for three hours each, students will take a certification test. If they pass, Horizon is currently looking to hire 20 people who get their certificate.

Currently, the program has a cap of 12 students.

“I can tell you we are able to grow at the rate of the talent we are able to find. So, if we were successful in finding 30 or so people, we would absolutely look at hiring them as well to expand our efforts,” Senior Vice President of Horizon Brian Riley said.

The first run of the program is Oct. 12. As of now, there are only 12 spots to fill. However, Tri-County Career Center says as the program moves forward, they may increase to 20 students. Also, currently the program will run quarterly throughout the year. However if the demand is there, they will offer it more often.

Students can reach out to the career center to sign up here.

The lieutenant governor also visited the Ohio University Innovation Center in Athens to further discuss the state’s efforts to support the economy and close the workforce shortage gap.

He says the state is offering incentives to Ohio Career Centers and high schools to graduate more students with in-demand tech credentials. In addition, the state is offering STEM related scholarships throughout colleges and universities like OU to help develop more talent in those areas.

When it comes to the adult workforce, Husted says there are federally-funded programs to help. TechCred, whose round has already closed back in June, will pay an employer up to $2,000 per employee to help them earn the credentials and skills they need to compete with anyone in the world.

State officials say a total of 1,419 Ohio employers have been approved for funding, supporting the earning of 26,872 tech-focused credentials by Ohio employees.

“We’re focused on workforce, because we’re creating jobs faster than we’re finding people to fill them,” Husted said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.