September finery takes a break

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The month of September is known for some of the finest weather of the year. Case in point the stellar sun we have enjoyed Labor Day and again on Tuesday. Given days like this will be the norm the next 2 weeks it may come as a surprise that a one day diversion from the brightness is in store come Wednesday. But get set for a return to those sun splashed days at the end of the week and in time for the high school and college football schedule weekend ahead.

Wednesday will dawn with that familiar red sky at dawn sunrise as high clouds dull the start of the new day. The adage of “red sky in morning, sailor take warning” will hold true as clouds stream across the sky all day long pending the arrival and passage of a cold front. That front looks to deliver a few hours of mid-day rain which may very well interrupt the day on the construction line or the landscaper’s schedule to do lawns, rose gardens etc.

Before the rain temperatures will spike into the 70s even 80 farther east toward Charleston (where rain arrives later) while readings in the 60s will be noted for a few hours underneath the rain shafts.

Once this rain passes with its quarter of an inch (average accumulation), it may be hard to scare up showers for another week or more.

Starting Thursday through the weekend into next week days will feature plenty of sun. Days will be cozy with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s through Saturday then a jump into the mid-80s Sunday and close to 90 next week. Lows in the 50s will be good for sleeping but hard on ragweed pollination. So hay fever sufferers be advised and take your meds as prescribed by your doc!

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.