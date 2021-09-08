Advertisement

Taste of fall arrives

Dry season arrives in earnest and your neighborhood
Hay cutting time for farmers
Hay cutting time for farmers(KFYR)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Wednesday’s afternoon-evening shower pattern produced a quarter inch to half inch of rain much of the region (especially the I-64 stretch). The cool front responsible for the rain passed in the evening hours as a refreshing westerly breeze was ushering in an early taste of fall. Next up comes the start of a long dry spell that starts with an autumn feel but evolves into a summery pattern by Sunday into next week.

Look for foggy dawns and sunshiny days heading into the weekend though the afternoon skies will allow for some friendly cumulus clouds to pass. Chances for rain on Thursday are limited to a passing shower or sprinkles mainly on the high ground of mountainous West Virginia. After that it is hard to envision any rain for days. Meanwhile nights will see temperatures falling into the cool 50s and 40s in the mountains.

Why the long dry weather? Basically the air flow will be coming from mid-continent and be moisture starved especially with a Tropical Storm named Mindy fouling up the weather in Florida.

Why the cool autumn air? Think of it as a present from Canada with love as air currents blow in from the northwest.

Why hot next week? It’s still summer and by then air currents will blow from the southwest, always a hot air direction in September.

