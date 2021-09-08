Advertisement

W.Va. Teacher of the Year honored

Service Personnel of the Year Award also handed out
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students, staff and parents took some time out Tuesday to congratulate the West Virginia Teacher of the Year.

Milton Middle School West Virginia studies teacher Brian Casto took home the top honors.

He creates animated videos to use as teaching tools in class that showcase the history and culture of West Virginia.

He also serves as a member of Milton Middle’s leadership team and is a quiz bowl coach.

The state Board of Education also took a moment to recognize school service personnel, with the Service Personnel of the Year award going to Wayne High School’s Katherine Miller.

Miller has worked at the school for 19 years and currently works as a cafeteria manager. She has worked to develop the school’s meal pick-up program.

“I made a goal for myself to try to make things better than I’ve ever made them before,” Casto said. “I wanted to step my game up. I always feel like I was a good teacher, but I want to be great.”

The awards come with prizes like cash, an iPad, and pieces of art from Blenko Glass.

