4 more deaths, 101 new COVID cases reported in southeast Ohio county

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Four more deaths connected with COVID-19 are reported in Scioto County.

Health officials there on Thursday also report 101 new cases.

The latest deaths involve a 76-year-old man, 84-year-old man, 88-year-old woman and 64-year-old woman. Their deaths bring the countywide death toll to 107 deaths.

The community transmission level is high, according to health officials, who say a little more than 38% of the county’s residents are vaccinated.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 9,041 cases, 7,553 which have recovered.

