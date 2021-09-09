Advertisement

7 charter schools seek OK to open in West Virginia

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The chairman of a new West Virginia charter schools board says seven charter schools are seeking permission to open in the state.

Chairman Adam Kissel tells The Charleston Gazette-Mail they include three statewide online schools that would serve kindergarten through 12th grades, and four brick-and-mortar charter schools.

Legislation approved earlier this year created the new state-level charter board.

State law allows for two virtual statewide charter schools.

The board can approve a brick-and-mortar charter to open in a county even if it’s opposed by a local school board.

Two are proposed for the Eastern Panhandle and others are proposed near Morgantown and in Nitro.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response Wednesday,...
Gov. Justice | W.Va. leads the nation in the acceleration rate of new COVID cases
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
The AA Highway reopened around 6 a.m. Wednesday after a deadly crash involving a...
AA Highway in eastern Ky. reopens after deadly crash
Parents filled the Putnam County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night to voice their...
Putnam County parents pack school board meeting for mask mandate debate
West Virginia Board of Education discusses its COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
New W.Va. school quarantine guidelines released

Latest News

Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes...
Additional prize winners announced in second round of W.Va. vaccination sweepstakes
Columbus to reissue indoor mask mandate as COVID cases rise
Manpower Hiring event Thursday
Manpower Hiring event Thursday
Rt. 35 pattern change today
Rt. 35 pattern change today