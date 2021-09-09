Additional prize winners announced in second round of W.Va. vaccination sweepstakes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice has announced the winners of nearly 20 prizes through the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
Thursday marks the second of six weeks of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”
Jacob Dodd of Salem, Sierra Honaker of Alderson, and Veronnica Pope of Mount Nebo have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.
Two additional scholarship winners, as well as winners of a luxury high-end sports car, free gas for 10 years, a top-of-the-line zero turn lawn mower and a premium ATV will be revealed later Thursday.
Vaccinated West Virginians have four more chances to win in Round 2 of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.
Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 12, at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Winners will be announced next Thursday, Sept. 16.Additional prize drawings will be held weekly, with winners being announced each Thursday through Oct. 7.Free COVID-19 vaccinations are currently available to all West Virginians ages 12 and older.
“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – SEPT. 9, 2021
Full Ride College Scholarship Winners
- Jacob Dodd, Salem
- Sierra Honaker, Alderson
- Veronnica Pope, Mount Nebo
- [To be announced]
- [To be announced]
Luxury High-End Sports Car Winner
- [To be announced]
Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner
- Tammy O’Brien, Ronceverte
$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner
- Kim Sellard, Huntington
Free Gas for 10 Years Winners
- Bernard E. McKinney, Sophia
- [To be announced]
Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners
- Rebecca Hare, Charles Town
- [To be announced]
Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners
- Shannon Hahn, Lost River
- [To be announced]
WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
- Michael Laing, Martinsburg
- Jonathan Nicol, Charleston
- Paula O’Neil, Seneca Rocks
Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
- Geoffrey Cook, Fairmont
- Robert Kelly, Cool Ridge
- Noah Thompson, Eleanor
Ski Resort Season Passes Winners
- Jane Ambrose, Parkersburg
- Rod Cummings, Alum Creek
- Jasmine Reynolds, Wheeling
- Kelly Richardson, Charleston
- Lisa Wellman, Fort Gay
Those who previously registered for Round 1 of the vaccination sweepstakes are required to register again to be eligible for Round 2
