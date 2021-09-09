Additional prize winners announced in second round of W.Va. vaccination sweepstakes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice has announced the winners of nearly 20 prizes through the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Thursday marks the second of six weeks of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”

Jacob Dodd of Salem, Sierra Honaker of Alderson, and Veronnica Pope of Mount Nebo have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.

Two additional scholarship winners, as well as winners of a luxury high-end sports car, free gas for 10 years, a top-of-the-line zero turn lawn mower and a premium ATV will be revealed later Thursday.

Vaccinated West Virginians have four more chances to win in Round 2 of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 12, at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Winners will be announced next Thursday, Sept. 16.Additional prize drawings will be held weekly, with winners being announced each Thursday through Oct. 7.Free COVID-19 vaccinations are currently available to all West Virginians ages 12 and older.

“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – SEPT. 9, 2021

Full Ride College Scholarship Winners

Jacob Dodd, Salem

Sierra Honaker, Alderson

Veronnica Pope, Mount Nebo

[To be announced]

[To be announced]

Luxury High-End Sports Car Winner

[To be announced]

Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner

Tammy O’Brien, Ronceverte

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

Kim Sellard, Huntington

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

Bernard E. McKinney, Sophia

[To be announced]

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

Rebecca Hare, Charles Town

[To be announced]

Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners

Shannon Hahn, Lost River

[To be announced]

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Michael Laing, Martinsburg

Jonathan Nicol, Charleston

Paula O’Neil, Seneca Rocks

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Geoffrey Cook, Fairmont

Robert Kelly, Cool Ridge

Noah Thompson, Eleanor

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners

Jane Ambrose, Parkersburg

Rod Cummings, Alum Creek

Jasmine Reynolds, Wheeling

Kelly Richardson, Charleston

Lisa Wellman, Fort Gay

Those who previously registered for Round 1 of the vaccination sweepstakes are required to register again to be eligible for Round 2

