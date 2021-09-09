Body discovered inside apartment during welfare check

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officers discovered the body of a woman Thursday morning when called to an apartment in reference to a welfare check.

According to Huntington Police, officers arrived just before 10 a.m. to the apartment in the 500 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington.

The release states that officers gained entry to the apartment and discovered the body of a woman inside.

Further information has not been released at this time.

