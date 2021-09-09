Advertisement

Body discovered inside apartment during welfare check

Huntington Police are investigating Thursday after a body was found inside an apartment.
Huntington Police are investigating Thursday after a body was found inside an apartment.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officers discovered the body of a woman Thursday morning when called to an apartment in reference to a welfare check.

According to Huntington Police, officers arrived just before 10 a.m. to the apartment in the 500 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington.

The release states that officers gained entry to the apartment and discovered the body of a woman inside.

Further information has not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response Wednesday,...
Gov. Justice | W.Va. leads the nation in the acceleration rate of new COVID cases
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
West Virginia Board of Education discusses its COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
New W.Va. school quarantine guidelines released
The AA Highway reopened around 6 a.m. Wednesday after a deadly crash involving a...
AA Highway in eastern Ky. reopens after deadly crash
Former Children Services employee charged with child endangerment
Former Children Services workers indicted on child endangerment charges

Latest News

The 2021 queens of Portsmouth River Days
The 2021 queens of Portsmouth River Days
Exit Laughing with Alchemy Theatre
Exit Laughing with Alchemy Theatre
Smash rooms at Tickers and Timbers
Smash rooms at Tickers and Timbers
Become a Donate Life Ambassador
Become a Donate Life Ambassador
2021 NYC Buddy Walk grand marshal on Studio 3
2021 NYC Buddy Walk grand marshal on Studio 3